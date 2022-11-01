American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) investors to reap big returns again

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.40M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The AREB stock price is -2753.85% off its 52-week high price of $7.42 and 11.54% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the AREB stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 17.46%. Year-to-date, American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares have moved -95.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) have changed -21.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -476.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -476.92% from current levels.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.28% over the past 6 months.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.52% with a share float percentage of 2.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Rebel Holdings Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Raymond James & Associates, Inc. with over 53323.0 shares worth more than $95981.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. held 1.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Verition Fund Management, LLC, with the holding of over 20000.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36000.0 and represent 0.42% of shares outstanding.