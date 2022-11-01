Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has a beta value of 2.20 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $240.84M, closed the last trade at $1.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.56% during that session. The AFMD stock price is -317.61% off its 52-week high price of $7.35 and 20.45% above the 52-week low of $1.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

Sporting -0.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the AFMD stock price touched $1.76 or saw a rise of 1.95%. Year-to-date, Affimed N.V. shares have moved -68.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) have changed -14.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.05.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Affimed N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.54%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.50% and -12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27.80%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.71 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $11.23 million and $9.46 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -22.40% for the current quarter and -9.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.10% over the past 5 years.

AFMD Dividends

Affimed N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.36% with a share float percentage of 62.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Affimed N.V. having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with over 9.36 million shares worth more than $40.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. held 9.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.72 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.38 million and represent 6.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.24% shares in the company for having 3.18 million shares of worth $8.8 million while later fund manager owns 1.05 million shares of worth $4.59 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.