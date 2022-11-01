A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is TrueCar Inc. (TRUE)

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $159.88M, closed the last trade at $1.80 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 18.42% during that session. The TRUE stock price is -157.78% off its 52-week high price of $4.64 and 27.78% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 445.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) trade information

Sporting 18.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 10/31/22 when the TRUE stock price touched $1.80 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, TrueCar Inc. shares have moved -47.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have changed 19.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.25 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -177.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.0% from current levels.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TrueCar Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -68.18%, compared to -7.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $43.8 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $45.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.40% over the past 5 years.

TRUE Dividends

TrueCar Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.82% with a share float percentage of 106.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TrueCar Inc. having a total of 170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 18.63 million shares worth more than $73.58 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 19.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is United Services Automobile Association, with the holding of over 8.53 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.69 million and represent 9.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 2.67 million shares of worth $10.55 million while later fund manager owns 2.16 million shares of worth $5.59 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.