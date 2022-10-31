Why Should You Consider Adding HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) To Your Portfolio?

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) has seen 12.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.90M, closed the last trade at $1.86 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 23.18% during that session. The HTCR stock price is -232.8% off its 52-week high price of $6.19 and 56.45% above the 52-week low of $0.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 428.67K shares.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) trade information

Sporting 23.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the HTCR stock price touched $1.86 or saw a rise of 22.18%. Year-to-date, HeartCore Enterprises Inc. shares have moved -62.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 97.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) have changed 55.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 62440.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.85 while the price target rests at a high of $7.85. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -322.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -322.04% from current levels.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 10.06% over the past 6 months.

HTCR Dividends

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.16% with a share float percentage of 0.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HeartCore Enterprises Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Boothbay Fund Management, LLC with over 18000.0 shares worth more than $51836.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Boothbay Fund Management, LLC held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MYDA Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 11750.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33837.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.