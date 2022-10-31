Why Should We Buy Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) Stock?

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $139.99M, closed the recent trade at $2.33 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 12.32% during that session. The BLI stock price is -1048.07% off its 52-week high price of $26.75 and 21.46% above the 52-week low of $1.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 729.47K shares.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) trade information

Sporting 12.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the BLI stock price touched $2.33 or saw a rise of 2.92%. Year-to-date, Berkeley Lights Inc. shares have moved -88.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have changed -28.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.98.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Berkeley Lights Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.89%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -18.50% and 6.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.35 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $28.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

BLI Dividends

Berkeley Lights Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.78% with a share float percentage of 85.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Berkeley Lights Inc. having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 8.42 million shares worth more than $41.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 12.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.55 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.36 million and represent 6.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.36% shares in the company for having 4.99 million shares of worth $24.81 million while later fund manager owns 3.08 million shares of worth $15.3 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.54% of company’s outstanding stock.