Why Should Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Be In Your Portfolio?

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) has seen 14.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.10M, closed the last trade at $0.29 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.69% during that session. The STRY stock price is -3658.62% off its 52-week high price of $10.90 and 6.9% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 573.49K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) trade information

Sporting 2.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the STRY stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 67.05%. Year-to-date, Starry Group Holdings Inc. shares have moved -97.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -65.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) have changed -79.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.75 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2658.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1193.1% from current levels.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -96.58% over the past 6 months, compared to -27.60% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.37 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

STRY Dividends

Starry Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.34% with a share float percentage of 84.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Starry Group Holdings Inc. having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 22.7 million shares worth more than $187.48 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 22.02 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $181.88 million and represent 14.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.61% shares in the company for having 0.96 million shares of worth $8.18 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $2.06 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.