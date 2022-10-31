Why Should Compass Inc. (COMP) Be In Your Portfolio?

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) has seen 4.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.18B, closed the last trade at $2.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -8.39% during that session. The COMP stock price is -439.44% off its 52-week high price of $13.54 and 11.95% above the 52-week low of $2.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Compass Inc. (COMP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Sporting -8.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the COMP stock price touched $2.51 or saw a rise of 10.36%. Year-to-date, Compass Inc. shares have moved -72.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) have changed 7.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.20 while the price target rests at a high of $7.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -188.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -67.33% from current levels.

Compass Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Compass Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.88%, compared to 3.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -600.00% and 52.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.00%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.12 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.14 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -56.50% over the past 5 years.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.37% with a share float percentage of 66.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Compass Inc. having a total of 170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 132.37 million shares worth more than $1.04 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 30.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Discovery Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 19.76 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $155.34 million and represent 4.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.69% shares in the company for having 7.23 million shares of worth $56.81 million while later fund manager owns 6.11 million shares of worth $48.03 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.43% of company’s outstanding stock.