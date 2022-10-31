Why Do You Need To Add Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) To Your Portfolio?

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) has a beta value of 0.19 and has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.90M, closed the recent trade at $0.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -20.56% during that session. The TANH stock price is -11976.92% off its 52-week high price of $15.70 and -23.08% below the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 805.31K shares.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Sporting -20.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the TANH stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 27.46%. Year-to-date, Tantech Holdings Ltd shares have moved -96.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) have changed -3.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 77300.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.65% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.90% over the past 5 years.

TANH Dividends

Tantech Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on July 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.26% with a share float percentage of 15.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tantech Holdings Ltd having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.54 million shares worth more than $0.73 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Sabby Management, LLC held 5.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.39 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 1.33% of shares outstanding.