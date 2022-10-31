Why Acquire Shares Of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)?

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.30M, closed the recent trade at $2.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.39 on the day or -11.79% during that session. The SOBR stock price is -413.7% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and 72.6% above the 52-week low of $0.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.48 million shares.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

Sporting -11.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the SOBR stock price touched $2.92 or saw a rise of 31.62%. Year-to-date, SOBR Safe Inc. shares have moved -62.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) have changed 71.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 28320.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -16.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $2.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 14.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.38% from the levels at last check today.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.39% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.60% over the past 5 years.

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SOBR Safe Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.