When Will Kazia Therapeutics Limited. (KZIA) Be Worth Investing In?

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) has a beta value of 2.38 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.20M, closed the last trade at $0.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -8.88% during that session. The KZIA stock price is -1264.44% off its 52-week high price of $12.28 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 562.51K shares.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) trade information

Sporting -8.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the KZIA stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 31.82%. Year-to-date, Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares have moved -89.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) have changed -19.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -85.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.78%, compared to 2.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.20% over the past 5 years.

KZIA Dividends

Kazia Therapeutics Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.71% with a share float percentage of 2.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kazia Therapeutics Limited having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.29 million shares worth more than $2.26 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 2.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Envestnet Asset Management, with the holding of over 26412.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 26411.0 shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 4948.0 shares of worth $28648.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.