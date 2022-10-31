When Is Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Going To Be Good Investment?

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) has seen 3.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.86B, closed the recent trade at $6.56 per share which meant it gained $1.51 on the day or 29.90% during that session. The GETY stock price is -477.44% off its 52-week high price of $37.88 and 31.25% above the 52-week low of $4.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 764.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) trade information

Sporting 29.90% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the GETY stock price touched $6.56 or saw a rise of 3.39%. Year-to-date, Getty Images Holdings Inc. shares have moved -48.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) have changed -28.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -403.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.95% from the levels at last check today.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.20% over the past 6 months.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $241.66 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $245.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

GETY Dividends

Getty Images Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.05% with a share float percentage of 122.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Getty Images Holdings Inc. having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 7.95 million shares worth more than $53.79 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Glazer Capital LLC held 2.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, with the holding of over 3.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.25 million and represent 0.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and Merger Fund, The. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 1.37 million shares of worth $9.25 million while later fund manager owns 0.75 million shares of worth $5.1 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.