When Is AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Going To Be Good Investment?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 15.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.36B, closed the last trade at $6.51 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The AMC stock price is -333.64% off its 52-week high price of $28.23 and 15.98% above the 52-week low of $5.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 47.91 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.90. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the AMC stock price touched $6.51 or saw a rise of 8.44%. Year-to-date, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares have moved -61.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have changed -8.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 104.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.01, which means that the shares’ value could drop -116.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -15.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 92.32% from current levels.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.00%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.50% and 53.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 64.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $961.09 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.23 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $763.2 million and $1.17 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.90% for the current quarter and 4.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.20% over the past 5 years.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.49% with a share float percentage of 28.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. having a total of 467 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 95.18 million shares worth more than $619.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 18.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 51.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $337.0 million and represent 10.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.88% shares in the company for having 30.41 million shares of worth $197.94 million while later fund manager owns 13.89 million shares of worth $90.45 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.