When Does FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Become A Good Investment?

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $289.68M, closed the recent trade at $7.74 per share which meant it gained $0.8 on the day or 11.51% during that session. The FNGR stock price is -26.61% off its 52-week high price of $9.80 and 91.99% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.58 million shares.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) trade information

Sporting 11.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the FNGR stock price touched $7.74 or saw a rise of 0.13%. Year-to-date, FingerMotion Inc. shares have moved -2.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) have changed 275.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 257.82% over the past 6 months.

FNGR Dividends

FingerMotion Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.99% with a share float percentage of 1.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FingerMotion Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Spire Wealth Management with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $1.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Spire Wealth Management held 0.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Andesa Financial Management Inc., with the holding of over 100000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.76 million and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 51365.0 shares of worth $0.39 million while later fund manager owns 3506.0 shares of worth $26470.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.