What Are The Chances Of UP Fintech Holding Limited. (TIGR) Being A Good Investment?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $552.61M, closed the recent trade at $3.77 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.29% during that session. The TIGR stock price is -106.1% off its 52-week high price of $7.77 and 28.91% above the 52-week low of $2.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Sporting 0.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the TIGR stock price touched $3.77 or saw a rise of 2.33%. Year-to-date, UP Fintech Holding Limited shares have moved -23.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) have changed 14.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.04 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -112.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.16% from the levels at last check today.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.09% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $52.63 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.90% over the past 5 years.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between November 28 and December 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.69% with a share float percentage of 12.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UP Fintech Holding Limited having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.88 million shares worth more than $9.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 1.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 1.66 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.14 million and represent 1.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.61% shares in the company for having 0.92 million shares of worth $3.56 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $0.85 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.