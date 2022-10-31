Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT): What Are The Positives?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.58B, closed the recent trade at $14.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -1.87% during that session. The VRT stock price is -90.53% off its 52-week high price of $27.97 and 47.14% above the 52-week low of $7.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.37 million shares.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Sporting -1.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the VRT stock price touched $14.68 or saw a rise of 6.73%. Year-to-date, Vertiv Holdings Co shares have moved -40.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) have changed 54.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vertiv Holdings Co shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.68%, compared to 6.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -67.70% and 40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.20%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.33 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.47 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 142.60% over the past 5 years.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to release its next earnings report between October 25 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.07%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.21% with a share float percentage of 94.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vertiv Holdings Co having a total of 398 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE with over 37.96 million shares worth more than $531.37 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE held 10.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, with the holding of over 31.82 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $445.5 million and represent 8.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.31% shares in the company for having 8.72 million shares of worth $122.02 million while later fund manager owns 7.53 million shares of worth $105.45 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.00% of company’s outstanding stock.