Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 2.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.37B, closed the recent trade at $3.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.68% during that session. The TME stock price is -143.41% off its 52-week high price of $8.86 and 18.96% above the 52-week low of $2.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.34 million shares.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Sporting -0.68% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the TME stock price touched $3.64 or saw a rise of 7.61%. Year-to-date, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares have moved -46.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have changed -8.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 15.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.10%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.23 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.32 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.17 billion and $1.3 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.40% for the current quarter and 1.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 104.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -27.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.87%.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.49% with a share float percentage of 52.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tencent Music Entertainment Group having a total of 401 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 50.09 million shares worth more than $243.94 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 5.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with the holding of over 36.08 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $175.73 million and represent 4.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.15% shares in the company for having 18.03 million shares of worth $87.83 million while later fund manager owns 8.24 million shares of worth $35.03 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.