Small Cap Stock Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Is A Buy – Analysts

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) has seen 15.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $353.00M, closed the recent trade at $2.89 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 12.89% during that session. The LLAP stock price is -339.1% off its 52-week high price of $12.69 and 41.52% above the 52-week low of $1.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 486.09K shares.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Sporting 12.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the LLAP stock price touched $2.89 or saw a rise of 15.25%. Year-to-date, Terran Orbital Corporation shares have moved -74.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) have changed 19.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.52.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.47% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 126.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.47 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.58% with a share float percentage of 80.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Terran Orbital Corporation having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Beach Point Capital Management LP with over 21.81 million shares worth more than $63.68 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Beach Point Capital Management LP held 15.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lockheed Martin Corp., with the holding of over 13.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.56 million and represent 9.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 0.79 million shares of worth $2.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.46 million shares of worth $1.35 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.