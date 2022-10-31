Small Cap Stock Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Is A Buy – Analysts

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has seen 2.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.56B, closed the last trade at $17.49 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 2.76% during that session. The ARRY stock price is -58.2% off its 52-week high price of $27.67 and 68.84% above the 52-week low of $5.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

Sporting 2.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the ARRY stock price touched $17.49 or saw a rise of 0.34%. Year-to-date, Array Technologies Inc. shares have moved 11.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) have changed 6.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -100.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.8% from current levels.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Array Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 167.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 342.86%, compared to 3.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -57.10% and 285.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 63.70%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $336.93 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $362.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $202.8 million and $203.45 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 66.10% for the current quarter and 78.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -217.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.58%.

ARRY Dividends

Array Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 09 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.66% with a share float percentage of 108.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Array Technologies Inc. having a total of 314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.01 million shares worth more than $146.65 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 8.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.54 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $141.29 million and represent 8.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 3.98 million shares of worth $44.13 million while later fund manager owns 3.93 million shares of worth $44.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.62% of company’s outstanding stock.