Small Cap Stock ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Is A Buy – Analysts

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 6.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $691.10M, closed the last trade at $5.34 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 2.10% during that session. The ARR stock price is -104.31% off its 52-week high price of $10.91 and 17.98% above the 52-week low of $4.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) trade information

Sporting 2.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the ARR stock price touched $5.34 or saw a rise of 2.02%. Year-to-date, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares have moved -45.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) have changed 11.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -12.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.0% from current levels.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to -3.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.00% and -3.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 77.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.77 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $35.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 101.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.36%.

ARR Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 24 and October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.20 at a share yield of 22.47%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.37% with a share float percentage of 47.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. having a total of 223 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.74 million shares worth more than $132.21 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 13.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.4 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.39 million and represent 9.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.40% shares in the company for having 7.33 million shares of worth $51.62 million while later fund manager owns 3.03 million shares of worth $25.48 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.65% of company’s outstanding stock.