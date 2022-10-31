Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) has seen 2.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.75B, closed the recent trade at $44.46 per share which meant it lost -$1.32 on the day or -2.88% during that session. The RBLX stock price is -218.49% off its 52-week high price of $141.60 and 51.3% above the 52-week low of $21.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Sporting -2.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the RBLX stock price touched $44.46 or saw a rise of 6.73%. Year-to-date, Roblox Corporation shares have moved -55.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) have changed 29.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.27, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $71.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -59.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 57.26% from the levels at last check today.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Roblox Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 49.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.14%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -153.80% and -36.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.70%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $686.55 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $849.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $637.83 million and $770.12 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.60% for the current quarter and 10.40% for the next.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.68% with a share float percentage of 75.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Roblox Corporation having a total of 790 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Altos Ventures Management Inc. with over 82.78 million shares worth more than $3.68 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Altos Ventures Management Inc. held 15.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 41.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.85 billion and represent 7.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.61% shares in the company for having 8.77 million shares of worth $389.66 million while later fund manager owns 8.5 million shares of worth $377.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.56% of company’s outstanding stock.