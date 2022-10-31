Shares Of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Inclined 16.35% In One Month

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has seen 7.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.32B, closed the last trade at $72.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -0.55% during that session. The COIN stock price is -411.86% off its 52-week high price of $368.90 and 43.35% above the 52-week low of $40.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.68.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Sporting -0.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the COIN stock price touched $72.07 or saw a rise of 7.94%. Year-to-date, Coinbase Global Inc. shares have moved -71.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have changed 16.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $92.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42.00 while the price target rests at a high of $220.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -205.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.72% from current levels.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coinbase Global Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -176.90%, compared to 4.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -141.70% and -222.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -50.10%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $830.52 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $788.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.10% with a share float percentage of 52.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coinbase Global Inc. having a total of 990 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. with over 10.86 million shares worth more than $2.06 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. held 6.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 8.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $420.89 million and represent 5.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.18% shares in the company for having 5.52 million shares of worth $259.56 million while later fund manager owns 3.95 million shares of worth $750.69 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.28% of company’s outstanding stock.