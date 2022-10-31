Paysafe Limited (PSFE): What Are The Positives?

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) has seen 2.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.08B, closed the last trade at $1.56 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 5.41% during that session. The PSFE stock price is -416.03% off its 52-week high price of $8.05 and 17.31% above the 52-week low of $1.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.29 million shares.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Sporting 5.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the PSFE stock price touched $1.56 or saw a rise of 0.64%. Year-to-date, Paysafe Limited shares have moved -60.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) have changed 14.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -220.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.85% from current levels.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -43.88% over the past 6 months, compared to 5.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.10%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $375.52 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $383.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

PSFE Dividends

Paysafe Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on August 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.94% with a share float percentage of 61.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paysafe Limited having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 123.73 million shares worth more than $419.43 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackstone Inc held 17.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannae Holdings, Inc., with the holding of over 59.76 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $202.58 million and represent 8.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 7.86 million shares of worth $15.33 million while later fund manager owns 3.48 million shares of worth $6.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.