Nutex Health Inc. Shares Are Up -82.22% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $516.60M, closed the last trade at $0.80 per share which meant 0.62% during that session. The NUTX stock price is -6500.0% off its 52-week high price of $52.80 and 37.5% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.18 million shares.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Sporting 0.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the NUTX stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 13.04%. Year-to-date, Nutex Health Inc. shares have moved -80.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) have changed -50.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.25.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -91.51% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.20% over the past 5 years.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.35% with a share float percentage of 0.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nutex Health Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Engrave Wealth Partners LLC with over 0.3 million shares worth more than $0.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC held 0.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 0.86 million shares of worth $2.78 million while later fund manager owns 0.34 million shares of worth $3.36 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.