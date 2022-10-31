NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $384.12M, closed the last trade at $5.61 per share which meant it gained $0.83 on the day or 17.36% during that session. The NGM stock price is -285.56% off its 52-week high price of $21.63 and 47.95% above the 52-week low of $2.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 888.47K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.55.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) trade information

Sporting 17.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the NGM stock price touched $5.61 or saw a rise of 1.06%. Year-to-date, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -68.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have changed -55.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -345.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.7% from current levels.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.46%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.60% and -54.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.89 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

NGM Dividends

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.16% with a share float percentage of 88.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 185 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Column Group LLC with over 16.25 million shares worth more than $247.75 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Column Group LLC held 20.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RHO Capital Partners Inc, with the holding of over 3.77 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.44 million and represent 4.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.14% shares in the company for having 0.9 million shares of worth $13.75 million while later fund manager owns 0.86 million shares of worth $11.02 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.08% of company’s outstanding stock.