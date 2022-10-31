MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) has a beta value of 3.20 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $595.90M, closed the recent trade at $3.69 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 3.50% during that session. The MVIS stock price is -169.65% off its 52-week high price of $9.95 and 32.25% above the 52-week low of $2.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) trade information

Sporting 3.50% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the MVIS stock price touched $3.69 or saw a rise of 7.05%. Year-to-date, MicroVision Inc. shares have moved -28.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) have changed -2.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 42.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -35.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -35.5% from the levels at last check today.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 10.53% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $718k and $557k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 53.20% for the current quarter and 151.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -175.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

MVIS Dividends

MicroVision Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.71% with a share float percentage of 31.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MicroVision Inc. having a total of 213 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.57 million shares worth more than $49.35 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.01 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.1 million and represent 5.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.74% shares in the company for having 4.53 million shares of worth $21.15 million while later fund manager owns 3.8 million shares of worth $14.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.30% of company’s outstanding stock.