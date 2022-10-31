Investors In Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Will Start Making Money Again

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) has seen 2.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.84B, closed the last trade at $4.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.95% during that session. The PSNY stock price is -295.42% off its 52-week high price of $16.41 and 3.61% above the 52-week low of $4.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Sporting -0.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the PSNY stock price touched $4.15 or saw a rise of 15.13%. Year-to-date, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares have moved -64.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) have changed -18.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -140.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -140.96% from current levels.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -61.18% over the past 6 months.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.41% with a share float percentage of 6.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AMF Tjanstepension AB with over 4.4 million shares worth more than $38.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, AMF Tjanstepension AB held 0.21% of shares outstanding.