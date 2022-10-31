Investors In Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Will Start Making Money Again

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) has a beta value of 2.95 and has seen 8.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $504.70M, closed the last trade at $1.28 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 4.92% during that session. The ACB stock price is -578.91% off its 52-week high price of $8.69 and 23.44% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Sporting 4.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the ACB stock price touched $1.28 or saw a rise of 3.76%. Year-to-date, Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have moved -76.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) have changed 2.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.09 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -134.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.84% from current levels.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 79.56%, compared to 3.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 69.80% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.50%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.79 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $41.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $43.08 million and $48.57 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.60% for the current quarter and -15.60% for the next.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.69% with a share float percentage of 25.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Cannabis Inc. having a total of 323 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 9.93 million shares worth more than $39.72 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 3.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.35 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.38 million and represent 2.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.31% shares in the company for having 9.93 million shares of worth $39.72 million while later fund manager owns 2.68 million shares of worth $8.13 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.