Investor Trust Slackened After Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Shares Gained By $0.06

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) has seen 18.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.43B, closed the last trade at $2.69 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.28% during that session. The DNA stock price is -489.59% off its 52-week high price of $15.86 and 22.3% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.75 million shares.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Sporting 2.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the DNA stock price touched $2.69 or saw a rise of 10.63%. Year-to-date, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares have moved -67.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) have changed -14.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 144.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.41.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -426.67%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $77.63 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.37% with a share float percentage of 82.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 167.75 million shares worth more than $676.04 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 15.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is General Atlantic, L.P., with the holding of over 90.81 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $365.97 million and represent 8.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.39% shares in the company for having 58.96 million shares of worth $140.32 million while later fund manager owns 21.58 million shares of worth $51.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.