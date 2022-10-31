Investor Confidence Shakens After Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Share Prices Gain $1.2

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.67B, closed the recent trade at $28.33 per share which meant it gained $1.2 on the day or 4.42% during that session. The RRC stock price is -32.16% off its 52-week high price of $37.44 and 41.02% above the 52-week low of $16.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.42.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Sporting 4.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the RRC stock price touched $28.33 or saw a rise of 2.91%. Year-to-date, Range Resources Corporation shares have moved 52.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) have changed 10.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.93% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $52.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -83.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.75% from the levels at last check today.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Range Resources Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 156.44%, compared to 42.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.90% and 34.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.05 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.02 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.14 billion and $986.66 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.70% for the current quarter and 3.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 154.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.64%.

RRC Dividends

Range Resources Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on October 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 1.18%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.77% with a share float percentage of 97.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Range Resources Corporation having a total of 483 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 40.47 million shares worth more than $1.15 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 16.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 25.02 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $708.71 million and represent 10.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 7.54 million shares of worth $213.48 million while later fund manager owns 7.21 million shares of worth $204.05 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.98% of company’s outstanding stock.