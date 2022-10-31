Investor Confidence Dwindles After Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Shares Gain By About 0.02

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 4.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $361.50M, closed the last trade at $1.02 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.00% during that session. The MMAT stock price is -438.24% off its 52-week high price of $5.49 and 38.24% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Sporting 2.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the MMAT stock price touched $1.02 or saw a rise of 2.86%. Year-to-date, Meta Materials Inc. shares have moved -58.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) have changed 55.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -390.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -96.08% from current levels.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Meta Materials Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.03%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 225.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.08 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.56 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $624k and $573k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 393.60% for the current quarter and 521.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.90% over the past 5 years.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.67% with a share float percentage of 23.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meta Materials Inc. having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 24.11 million shares worth more than $40.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, State Street Corporation held 6.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.03 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.42 million and represent 3.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 9.71 million shares of worth $10.01 million while later fund manager owns 3.12 million shares of worth $5.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.