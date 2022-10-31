Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Shares Gain $0.15 After Investor Confidence Raised

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 7.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $513.80M, closed the last trade at $2.21 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 7.28% during that session. The INO stock price is -251.58% off its 52-week high price of $7.77 and 37.56% above the 52-week low of $1.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.59 million shares.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Sporting 7.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the INO stock price touched $2.21 or saw a rise of 0.45%. Year-to-date, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -55.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have changed 31.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.4.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.14%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.50% and 3.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $520k for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $530k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $273k and $970k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 90.50% for the current quarter and -45.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -35.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 45.80%.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.34% with a share float percentage of 42.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 278 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 23.27 million shares worth more than $83.53 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, State Street Corporation held 10.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 18.05 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.79 million and represent 7.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 11.93% shares in the company for having 27.31 million shares of worth $47.25 million while later fund manager owns 6.21 million shares of worth $22.3 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.