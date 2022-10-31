How Will Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) Perform In Months To Come?

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.62M, closed the recent trade at $7.10 per share which meant it gained $1.42 on the day or 24.89% during that session. The HOTH stock price is -516.2% off its 52-week high price of $43.75 and 20.99% above the 52-week low of $5.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28110.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.04K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.34.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Sporting 24.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the HOTH stock price touched $7.10 or saw a rise of 10.13%. Year-to-date, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -65.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) have changed -37.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 1580.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $200.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.45% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $200.00 while the price target rests at a high of $200.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2716.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2716.9% from the levels at last check today.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.55% over the past 6 months.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.24% with a share float percentage of 8.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hoth Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30586.0 shares worth more than $0.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 6290.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47049.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 22019.0 shares of worth $0.16 million while later fund manager owns 8413.0 shares of worth $62929.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.