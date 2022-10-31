How Is The Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 4.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.50M, closed the last trade at $0.10 per share which meant -0.49% during that session. The SINT stock price is -1170.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.27 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Sporting -0.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the SINT stock price touched $0.10 or saw a rise of 33.24%. Year-to-date, Sintx Technologies Inc. shares have moved -84.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) have changed -69.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.35 while the price target rests at a high of $2.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2400.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -250.0% from current levels.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -80.38% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $210k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $300k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 75.60% over the past 5 years.

SINT Dividends

Sintx Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.76% with a share float percentage of 7.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sintx Technologies Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.97 million shares worth more than $98832.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16419.0 and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.41% shares in the company for having 0.59 million shares of worth $60673.0 while later fund manager owns 0.36 million shares of worth $36984.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.47% of company’s outstanding stock.