How Is The 1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX: EFSH) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) has seen 29.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.20M, closed the recent trade at $3.03 per share which meant it gained $1.15 on the day or 60.90% during that session. The EFSH stock price is -440.26% off its 52-week high price of $16.37 and 48.51% above the 52-week low of $1.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16510.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 137.97K shares.

1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) trade information

Sporting 60.90% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the EFSH stock price touched $3.03 or saw a rise of 16.99%. Year-to-date, 1847 Holdings LLC shares have moved -74.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH) have changed 2.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 23850.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -73.90% over the past 6 months.

EFSH Dividends

1847 Holdings LLC is expected to release its next earnings report on May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.53 at a share yield of 27.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

1847 Holdings LLC (AMEX:EFSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.91% with a share float percentage of 6.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 1847 Holdings LLC having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.