How Is QuantumScape Corporation. (NYSE: QS) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) has seen 1.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.50B, closed the recent trade at $8.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.49% during that session. The QS stock price is -428.59% off its 52-week high price of $43.08 and 6.75% above the 52-week low of $7.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.94 million shares.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Sporting -0.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the QS stock price touched $8.15 or saw a rise of 13.3%. Year-to-date, QuantumScape Corporation shares have moved -63.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) have changed -2.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 51.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.08% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -169.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.43% from the levels at last check today.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that QuantumScape Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.26%, compared to -1.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -46.20% and -31.20% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 98.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.88%.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 24 and October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.86% with a share float percentage of 47.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QuantumScape Corporation having a total of 418 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.12 million shares worth more than $362.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 15.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $130.26 million and represent 4.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.75% shares in the company for having 5.87 million shares of worth $117.32 million while later fund manager owns 3.77 million shares of worth $32.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.