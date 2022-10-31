How Is ChargePoint Holdings Inc.(NYSE: CHPT) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.64B, closed the recent trade at $13.68 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 1.18% during that session. The CHPT stock price is -109.94% off its 52-week high price of $28.72 and 37.87% above the 52-week low of $8.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Sporting 1.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the CHPT stock price touched $13.68 or saw a rise of 3.87%. Year-to-date, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares have moved -29.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have changed -9.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 42.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.34% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $46.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -236.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.97% from the levels at last check today.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.94%, compared to -1.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -69.20% and -50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 97.80%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $103.82 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $130.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 14 and November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.02% with a share float percentage of 56.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ChargePoint Holdings Inc. having a total of 444 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Linse Capital Llc with over 48.94 million shares worth more than $972.84 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Linse Capital Llc held 14.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 19.54 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $388.36 million and represent 5.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 6.73 million shares of worth $133.89 million while later fund manager owns 5.81 million shares of worth $115.46 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.72% of company’s outstanding stock.