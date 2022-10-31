FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Slumps -22.05%, A Loss For Bears

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) has a beta value of 2.31 and has seen 2.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.39M, closed the last trade at $0.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -22.05% during that session. The FNHC stock price is -932.14% off its 52-week high price of $2.89 and 67.86% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) trade information

Sporting -22.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the FNHC stock price touched $0.28 or saw a rise of 58.68%. Year-to-date, FedNat Holding Company shares have moved -79.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -52.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) have changed 79.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 57850.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -614.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -614.29% from current levels.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -46.30% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $63.03 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $59.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $48.82 million and $53.93 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.10% for the current quarter and 10.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.76% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -9.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

FNHC Dividends

FedNat Holding Company is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.83% with a share float percentage of 38.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FedNat Holding Company having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.59 million shares worth more than $0.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.54 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.73 million and represent 3.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Pear Tree Polaris Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.62% shares in the company for having 0.46 million shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 0.36 million shares of worth $0.49 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.