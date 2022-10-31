Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) Gain 23.62%, Marking Win By Bears

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) has a beta value of -0.17 and has seen 0.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.03M, closed the recent trade at $1.10 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 23.62% during that session. The EVK stock price is -225.45% off its 52-week high price of $3.58 and 30.91% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4920.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 29.90K shares.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) trade information

Sporting 23.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the EVK stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 12.0%. Year-to-date, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. shares have moved -63.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) have changed 7.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 12800.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -29.94% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.00% over the past 5 years.

EVK Dividends

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.15% with a share float percentage of 4.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ever-Glory International Group Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 0.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 34900.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39440.0 and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 55000.0 shares of worth $62155.0 while later fund manager owns 31500.0 shares of worth $35598.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.