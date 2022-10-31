Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Estimation And Forecast

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $220.31M, closed the recent trade at $2.11 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The EVLO stock price is -503.79% off its 52-week high price of $12.74 and 32.7% above the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 59710.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 130.80K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the EVLO stock price touched $2.11 or saw a rise of 0.47%. Year-to-date, Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -65.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have changed 3.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.02% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -610.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -89.57% from the levels at last check today.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.67%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.10% and 31.70% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.50% over the past 5 years.

EVLO Dividends

Evelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.83% with a share float percentage of 71.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evelo Biosciences Inc. having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 23.03 million shares worth more than $78.07 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 42.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 8.05 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.28 million and represent 15.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 9.47% shares in the company for having 5.08 million shares of worth $10.67 million while later fund manager owns 1.26 million shares of worth $2.64 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.