Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Gain 2.21%, Marking Win By Bears

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) has seen 2.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.84B, closed the last trade at $18.50 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 2.21% during that session. The ENVX stock price is -113.41% off its 52-week high price of $39.48 and 60.76% above the 52-week low of $7.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.57 million shares.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Sporting 2.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the ENVX stock price touched $18.50 or saw a rise of 1.86%. Year-to-date, Enovix Corporation shares have moved -32.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) have changed 5.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.14.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enovix Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 104.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.79%, compared to 0.80% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $400k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.87 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.64% with a share float percentage of 66.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enovix Corporation having a total of 196 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Eclipse Ventures, LLC with over 17.58 million shares worth more than $250.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Eclipse Ventures, LLC held 11.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Park West Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 14.79 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $211.0 million and represent 9.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 2.47 million shares of worth $21.99 million while later fund manager owns 1.31 million shares of worth $18.73 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.