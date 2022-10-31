Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has a beta value of 2.94 and has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $164.41M, closed the last trade at $2.34 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 12.50% during that session. The DBD stock price is -370.09% off its 52-week high price of $11.00 and 18.38% above the 52-week low of $1.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) trade information

Sporting 12.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the DBD stock price touched $2.34 or saw a rise of 1.27%. Year-to-date, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares have moved -74.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) have changed -8.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -113.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -28.21% from current levels.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -163.75%, compared to 5.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -240.00% and 5.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $885.44 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $975.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $959.2 million and $1.04 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.70% for the current quarter and -5.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 71.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.00%.

DBD Dividends

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.10% with a share float percentage of 92.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.91 million shares worth more than $73.39 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 13.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.87 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.95 million and represent 9.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.59% shares in the company for having 5.2 million shares of worth $11.81 million while later fund manager owns 2.21 million shares of worth $14.89 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.