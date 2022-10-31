Could UserTesting Inc. (USER)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) has seen 7.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07B, closed the last trade at $7.40 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The USER stock price is -115.95% off its 52-week high price of $15.98 and 55.27% above the 52-week low of $3.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 659.00K shares.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the USER stock price touched $7.40 or saw a rise of 3.52%. Year-to-date, UserTesting Inc. shares have moved -12.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 91.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) have changed 84.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.71.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UserTesting Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.88%, compared to 3.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.80%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $47.07 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $50.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

USER Dividends

UserTesting Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.01% with a share float percentage of 100.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UserTesting Inc. having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, Llc with over 25.25 million shares worth more than $269.95 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Insight Holdings Group, Llc held 17.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is StepStone Group LP, with the holding of over 24.87 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $265.84 million and represent 17.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 1.02 million shares of worth $5.11 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $3.13 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.