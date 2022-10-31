An In-Depth Look At Coursera Inc. (COUR)

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.88B, closed the last trade at $13.23 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 2.56% during that session. The COUR stock price is -185.34% off its 52-week high price of $37.75 and 25.85% above the 52-week low of $9.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 916.67K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coursera Inc. (COUR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

Sporting 2.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the COUR stock price touched $13.23 or saw a rise of 2.07%. Year-to-date, Coursera Inc. shares have moved -45.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) have changed 20.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -202.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.82% from current levels.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coursera Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.17%, compared to 13.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -66.70% and 41.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.30%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $133.8 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $141.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

COUR Dividends

Coursera Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.83% with a share float percentage of 83.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coursera Inc. having a total of 248 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 17.42 million shares worth more than $401.39 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 12.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 15.87 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $365.59 million and represent 11.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.47% shares in the company for having 6.44 million shares of worth $148.29 million while later fund manager owns 4.97 million shares of worth $101.07 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.45% of company’s outstanding stock.