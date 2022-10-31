An Analysis Of Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) Stock

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) has seen 52.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.88M, closed the last trade at $0.08 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 10.47% during that session. The KAL stock price is -18375.0% off its 52-week high price of $14.78 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) trade information

Sporting 10.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the KAL stock price touched $0.08 or saw a rise of 71.12%. Year-to-date, Kalera Public Limited Company shares have moved -99.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -71.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) have changed -93.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -6150.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6150.0% from current levels.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -99.21% over the past 6 months, compared to 3.50% for the industry.

KAL Dividends

Kalera Public Limited Company is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.38% with a share float percentage of 102.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kalera Public Limited Company having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bouchey Financial Group Ltd. with over 11899.0 shares worth more than $70204.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd. held 0.05% of shares outstanding.