An Analysis Of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has seen 13.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.56B, closed the last trade at $15.12 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 3.42% during that session. The DKNG stock price is -224.87% off its 52-week high price of $49.12 and 35.38% above the 52-week low of $9.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.83.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Sporting 3.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the DKNG stock price touched $15.12 or saw a rise of 1.18%. Year-to-date, DraftKings Inc. shares have moved -44.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have changed -1.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $52.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -243.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.63% from current levels.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DraftKings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.78%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.20% and 18.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 62.10%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $435.14 million for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $454.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $297.61 million and $219.83 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.20% for the current quarter and 106.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 6.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.80%.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.79% with a share float percentage of 64.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DraftKings Inc. having a total of 720 institutions that hold shares in the company.