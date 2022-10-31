Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) investors to reap big returns again

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) has a beta value of 8.89 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $120.60M, closed the last trade at $0.76 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 12.43% during that session. The ALPP stock price is -417.11% off its 52-week high price of $3.93 and 36.84% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 647.83K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) trade information

Sporting 12.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the ALPP stock price touched $0.76 or saw a rise of 6.17%. Year-to-date, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. shares have moved -60.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) have changed 37.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 29.84.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -2.23% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.10% over the past 5 years.

ALPP Dividends

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.08% with a share float percentage of 8.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.67 million shares worth more than $7.0 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.42 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.49 million and represent 0.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 4.39 million shares of worth $4.61 million while later fund manager owns 2.0 million shares of worth $2.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.36% of company’s outstanding stock.