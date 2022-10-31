AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $141.70M, closed the last trade at $2.79 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 3.72% during that session. The AGFS stock price is -0.36% off its 52-week high price of $2.80 and 47.67% above the 52-week low of $1.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 622.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) trade information

Sporting 3.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the AGFS stock price touched $2.79 or saw a rise of 2.45%. Year-to-date, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares have moved 40.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 74.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) have changed 77.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -79.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.53% from current levels.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.82%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.20% and 81.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.23 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $55.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 53.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

AGFS Dividends

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.15% with a share float percentage of 87.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AgroFresh Solutions Inc. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dow Chemical Company (The) with over 21.0 million shares worth more than $39.9 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Dow Chemical Company (The) held 39.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 7.91 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.03 million and represent 15.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 10.75% shares in the company for having 5.66 million shares of worth $10.75 million while later fund manager owns 2.11 million shares of worth $4.0 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.00% of company’s outstanding stock.