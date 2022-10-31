Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $560.67M, closed the last trade at $21.85 per share which meant it gained $1.46 on the day or 7.16% during that session. The AEHR stock price is -23.98% off its 52-week high price of $27.09 and 69.29% above the 52-week low of $6.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 million shares.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Sporting 7.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the AEHR stock price touched $21.85 or saw a rise of 5.94%. Year-to-date, Aehr Test Systems shares have moved -9.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) have changed 53.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -41.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -41.88% from current levels.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aehr Test Systems shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 184.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.14%, compared to 21.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 150.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.52 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 493.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its next earnings report between January 04 and January 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.48% with a share float percentage of 44.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aehr Test Systems having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 1.59 million shares worth more than $16.14 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 5.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc., with the holding of over 1.41 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.34 million and represent 5.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 0.69 million shares of worth $6.96 million while later fund manager owns 0.61 million shares of worth $4.67 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.