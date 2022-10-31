Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) Shares Gain $1.87 After Investor Confidence Raised

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $226.22M, closed the recent trade at $11.60 per share which meant it gained $1.87 on the day or 19.22% during that session. The ATNM stock price is 13.36% off its 52-week high price of $10.05 and 61.98% above the 52-week low of $4.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 158.12K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.5.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) trade information

Sporting 19.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the ATNM stock price touched $11.60 or saw a fall of -5.94%. Year-to-date, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 61.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) have changed 35.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.34% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.16 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -287.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.41% from the levels at last check today.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 62.71% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,510.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.5 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.70% over the past 5 years.

ATNM Dividends

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on June 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.36% with a share float percentage of 13.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.86 million shares worth more than $4.39 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.23 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.18 million and represent 0.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.32% shares in the company for having 0.55 million shares of worth $2.83 million while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $1.33 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.09% of company’s outstanding stock.