A Detailed Analysis Of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has a beta value of 2.35 and has seen 2.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.39B, closed the last trade at $14.82 per share which meant it gained $0.71 on the day or 5.03% during that session. The APPS stock price is -534.14% off its 52-week high price of $93.98 and 17.75% above the 52-week low of $12.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.41 million shares.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Sporting 5.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 10/28/22 when the APPS stock price touched $14.82 or saw a rise of 3.7%. Year-to-date, Digital Turbine Inc. shares have moved -75.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have changed 2.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -53.18% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $184.84 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $195.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -39.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

APPS Dividends

Digital Turbine Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.76% with a share float percentage of 73.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital Turbine Inc. having a total of 428 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.43 million shares worth more than $456.8 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 10.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.68 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $380.39 million and represent 8.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.32% shares in the company for having 6.24 million shares of worth $109.08 million while later fund manager owns 2.52 million shares of worth $110.32 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.55% of company’s outstanding stock.